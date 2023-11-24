Infobip, Robi to boost communication services among firms

Global cloud communications platform, Infobip recently has partnered with Robi, a mobile network operator in Bangladesh, to enable enterprises across the country to reach their customers through Rich Business Messaging(RBM), says a press release.RBM is a messaging service by Google and is currently available for RCS-enabled android users.In today's tech driven age where technology is easily accessible, customers increasingly favor richer messaging apps and advanced video and voice channels for a seamless brand experience.Through this collaboration, Infobip and Robi will empower enterprises to interact with customers through multimedia messages, including high-quality images, videos, links, files, etc., offering a more interactive and app-like experience right in their messaging inboxes.This visually appealing channel ensures an engaging, conversational, and hyper-personalised customer journey with real-time support.Furthermore, it will help businesses across different sectors to increase customer satisfaction, boost revenue and improve brand loyalty.This collaboration will contribute to making Bangladesh digitally more active, aligning perfectly with the government's vision of Digital Bangladesh and Smart Bangladesh.Rajeev Sethi, Managing Director and CEO, Robi, said, "Being the first operator in Bangladesh to launch RBM is a big step in our digital journey.We look forward to pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities to meet the evolving needs of our users, aiming for a connected future and enriching experience for everyone. We are happy to partner with Infobip in this journey."Ahmed Armaan Siddiqui, the Executive Vice President of VAS and New Business at Robi, emphasized how Google's RBM brings big advantages for both customers and businesses.He mentioned that it revolutionizes how people engage with their beloved brands, offering a lively platform within their everyday messaging app. This allows customers to connect with brands, enjoy services, and receive immediate assistance in real-time.Talking about the partnership, Harsha Solanki, VP, GM Asia at Infobip, highlighted, "We are confident that our collaboration with Robi will create a substantial impact on enterprises and its customers in Bangladesh.RBM, being a native Telco channel, is poised to revolutionize business communication. Complementing traditional SMS, it offers added benefits, leading to heightened customer engagement and increased conversion rates.She added, "Our unique position in combining global expertise and omnichannel capabilities with a local presence, supported by an innovative, customer-focused team, positions us to deliver cutting-edge messaging solutions.We are committed to empowering our partners to co-create meaningful use cases, fostering innovation that accelerates their growth."