BB appreciates depreciation of USD price by bankers, dealers

In a strategic move applauded by Bangladesh Bank (BB), the recent decision to depreciate the dollar by Tk0.50, orchestrated by the Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA), has garnered approval for its foresight in light of an improving supply scenario and a decline in foreign debt repayment demands.BAFEDA and Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) have reduced the buying and selling rates of dollar by Tk 0.50. As a result the price for purchasing dollars for export proceeds and remittance fell to Tk 110, down from Tk 110.50 and the price of selling dollars for import settlements was set at Tk 110.50 which was Tk 111 earlier. The new came into effect Thursday.At a press conference at BB's headquarters on Thursday, central bank spokesperson Mezbaul Haque emphasized the sagacity behind appreciating the Taka against the dollar, attributing the decision to the abundant supply and diminishing demands for foreign debt repayment.Haque stated, "In the last several months, we closely monitored the demands for imported products and their supply. Our observations reveal a surplus in the current account balance.Although our financial account is currently in deficit, it is anticipated to improve in the upcoming days, with debt payments gradually decreasing.""As debt repayments reduce, our demand for dollars will ease. Most letters of credit are now settled at sight, maintaining control over the demand for dollars in imports.""Remittances are on the rise, ensuring a healthy supply of foreign exchange," he added.Highlighting the positive position of all banks' Net Open Position, Haque emphasized that there is an ample supply of dollars. Therefore, BAFEDA's decision to depreciate the dollar by Tk0.50 per dollar was deemed prudent.This marks the first adjustment in the dollar price since August 2021 when the Bangladesh Bank was setting the price. Since September of the same year, BAFEDA and the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) have been jointly determining dollar prices to stabilize the exchange rate, making this recent move a significant step in managing the currency's valuation.