3 int'l expos under one roof kicks off in city Thursday

Three-in-One Sourcing shows Under-One-Roof related to Building & Construction, Wood & Woodworking and Electrical Products & Technology organised by ASK Trade & Exhibitions Pvt Ltd jointly with Futurex Trade Fair & Events Pvt Ltd kick off Thursday at International Convention City Bashundhara.It will continue from November 23 to 25. These tradeshows with over 150 exhibitors offer exciting sourcing options with a wide variety on display for Building & Construction Sector, Furniture Sector and Electric Products related industry.MD Shamsudduha, Additional Chief Engineer of Housing & Public Works Department, Tarun Upadhaya, Manager of Confederation of Indian Industry, Namit Gupta, Managing Director of Futurex, Tipu Sultan Bhuiyan, Managing Director of Ask Trade & Exhibitions Private Limited were present in the opening.Besides Nanda Gopal Kadambi, Director of ASK Exhibitions, Prince Mohammad, Proprietor of Ali Trade International and Shamara W, Country Head of JAT Holdings Bangladesh Pvt Limited were also present in the event.The 7th edition of International Trade Show for the Building & Construction Industry Bangladesh BUILDCON 2023, is showcasing the latest innovations from overseas, besides Bangladeshi companies.They are showcasing Architectural & Building Hardware, Locks, Fittings & Tools, Kitchen, Bathroom, Sanitary Ware, Ceramic Tiles Tapes & Sealants, EPDM Rubber & Profiles, Earthing, UPVC & Wood Doors & Windows, Geo Textiles, Batching Plant Civil & Road Concrete mixers, Construction Equipment & MachineryIn the expo, WOOD is showcasing technology and materials related for WOOD & WOODWORKING Industry in Bangladesh. WOOD show-2023 has participation from International suppliers.They are showcasing Machinery, Materials, Tools, Furnishings, Mattresses and more. Exhibit Profiles Includes: Particle Board Production Line, Plywood Machineries, and Bamboo Processing Machineries & Coir Board Machineries, Wooden Flooring, Laminate, Plywood, Veneer MDF and Lumber and such other products.The 2nd edition of Bangladesh ELPROTECH will showcase products of International suppliers of Machinery, Accessories, Spares related to Electrical Products.Visit to source from International suppliers showcasing their new innovations showcasing Fasteners , Pumps, Cable & Conductor, Capacitors, Clips & Clamps, Electrical Insulating Products etc.