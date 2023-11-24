Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 November, 2023, 11:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

3 int'l expos under one roof kicks off in city Thursday

Published : Friday, 24 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Business Correspondent

Three-in-One Sourcing shows Under-One-Roof related to Building & Construction, Wood & Woodworking and Electrical Products & Technology organised by ASK Trade & Exhibitions Pvt Ltd jointly with Futurex Trade Fair & Events Pvt Ltd kick off Thursday at International Convention City Bashundhara.

It will continue from November 23 to 25. These tradeshows with over 150 exhibitors offer exciting sourcing options with a wide variety on display for Building & Construction Sector, Furniture Sector and Electric Products related industry.

MD Shamsudduha, Additional Chief Engineer of Housing & Public Works Department, Tarun Upadhaya, Manager of Confederation of Indian Industry, Namit Gupta, Managing Director of Futurex, Tipu Sultan Bhuiyan, Managing Director of Ask Trade & Exhibitions Private Limited were present in the opening.

Besides Nanda Gopal Kadambi, Director of ASK Exhibitions, Prince Mohammad, Proprietor of Ali Trade International and Shamara W, Country Head of JAT Holdings Bangladesh Pvt Limited were also present in the event.

The 7th edition of International Trade Show for the Building & Construction Industry Bangladesh BUILDCON 2023, is showcasing the latest innovations from overseas, besides Bangladeshi companies.

They are showcasing Architectural & Building Hardware, Locks, Fittings & Tools, Kitchen, Bathroom, Sanitary Ware, Ceramic Tiles Tapes & Sealants, EPDM Rubber & Profiles, Earthing, UPVC & Wood Doors & Windows, Geo Textiles, Batching Plant Civil & Road Concrete mixers, Construction Equipment & Machinery

In the expo, WOOD is showcasing technology and materials related for WOOD & WOODWORKING Industry in Bangladesh. WOOD show-2023 has participation from International suppliers.

They are showcasing Machinery, Materials, Tools, Furnishings, Mattresses and more. Exhibit Profiles Includes: Particle Board Production Line, Plywood Machineries, and Bamboo Processing Machineries & Coir Board Machineries, Wooden Flooring, Laminate, Plywood, Veneer MDF and Lumber and such other products.

The 2nd edition of Bangladesh ELPROTECH will showcase products of International suppliers of Machinery, Accessories, Spares related to Electrical Products.

Visit to source from International suppliers showcasing their new innovations showcasing Fasteners , Pumps, Cable & Conductor, Capacitors, Clips & Clamps, Electrical Insulating Products etc.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


UK budget seeks to turbocharge growth
CCCI seeks extension of tax return submission deadline
Stocks edge up further as blockade call largely ignored
'BD labour cost rise could help Indian garment exporters'
BD envoy Belal re-elected as MD of CFC in Amsterdam
Bank deposits rise in Sept on higher interest rate
UN agencies, BBDN organise transformative job fair
'Good governance vital in banking sector to face challenges'


Latest News
Taylor Swift concert organizer apologizes after Rio fan death
Jhenaidah Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead
Bangladesh-India FS-level talks in New Delhi on Friday
Man City face Liverpool summit meeting as Everton fight for survival
Israel, Hamas to start first truce in Gaza war
A delegation of nine political parties calls on PM
BNP leader who fled home to avoid arrest found dead in Bogura
Thousands led by Cuba's president march in Havana in solidarity with Palestinian people
China reports no unusual pathogens in respiratory illness surge: WHO
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
Most Read News
Two covered vans set on fire in Gazipur pouring petrol
Seven vehicles set ablaze during two-day blockade
Power of volunteerism
Attack on CJ's house: 3 BNP leaders get bail till Jan 24
No Gaza hostage release will start before Friday, says Israel
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
AL candidates in 72 seats finalised, some MPs dropped
BARI starts trials for late blight resistance 3R gene potato
Consequences won't be good if anyone tries to foil polls: PM
3 killed after bus hits leguna in Demra
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft