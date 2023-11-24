Video
Nasrul urges Indonesia to work with BD in energy sector

Published : Friday, 24 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
Business Correspondent

Nasrul urges Indonesia to work with BD in energy sector

Nasrul urges Indonesia to work with BD in energy sector

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has urged Indonesia to share experiences and work with Bangladesh in energy sector.

He made the call when Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh Hiru Hartantu Subolo met him at his ministry office on Wednesday, says a press release.

Juhan K., Head of Project Development of Indonesia's state-owned institution Pertamina Johan K. Novrian and other officials were also present there.

During their meeting they discussed various issues of mutual interest of their respective countries.

Welcoming the Indonesian envoy to his ministry the state minister said that the brotherly country is a tested friend of Bangladesh.

"Our relationship is long standing. There are many areas of cooperation in the power and energy sector. Both countries can benefit more by exchanging experience or resources," he said.

He said both Bangladesh and Indonesia can work together to develop the gas sector."With the massive development in Bangladesh, there has been a huge investment opportunity in the power and energy sector."

Nasrul Hamid also discussed the current situation and potential in the power and energy sector.

The Indonesia Ambassador expressed his country's interest to invest in solar power sector in Bangladesh.

Initially Indonesia can set up 100 MW solar power plant and but gradually it can be increased to 500 MW, he said.

At this time, investment in transmission, sub-station, off-shore wind, and power storage systems were discussed.




