Ashiyan housing project near Dhaka airport legal: SC

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Ashiyan City Development Ltd to carry on its housing project on 33 acres of land near the Dhaka airport area.In a verdict, the Appellate Division declared the much-discussed Ashiyan City housing project in the capital's Dakshinkhan area as legal, concluding an 11-year long legal battle.A six-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan came up with the order after disposing of two appeals filed by the government and eight rights organisations against the HC verdict.The grounds on which the apex court declared the Ashiyan City housing project as legal could not be known immediately.The apex court observations could be known after the full text of the judgement is released, lawyers concerned opined.The five other judges of the bench are Justice Burhanuddin, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique and Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim.Following the verdict, lawyers said there is no bar to continue the project now.In 2012, the Bangladesh Environment Lawyers Association (BELA) along with several other NGOs filed a writ petition with the High Court, seeking a ban on all activities of Ashiyan City.In 2016, the High Court, after a two-stage hearing, declared the operation of the Ashiyan City Housing project valid.Then the government, and eight rights organisations including BELA, Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) filed two separate appeals with the Appellate Division challenging the HC verdict of August 16, 2016.The final hearing of these two appeals was completed on November 7.Earlier on November 2 at the time of hearing on this appeal, the Appellate Division wanted to know the government's approval process for private housing projects in Khilkhet, Dakshinkhan, Purbachal, Bashundhara and their surrounding areas of the capital.During the hearing on November 7, Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan, who led the Appellate Division bench praised the works of the BELA, but also questioned the petition."BELA is a respected organisation and many learned senior lawyers and respectable persons of the society are involved with the society. But the BELA filed the instant Public Interest Litigation against the Ashiyan project only, though other land development projects have other loopholes. This sends the wrong message to the members of the society."In response, BELA's lawyer Probir Neyogi said, "We filed this case in the capacity of our organisation. I can't file a case against everyone as I don't have financial and other support."The Chief Justice then said, "This has become a pick-and-choose matter. You filed a case against only Ashiyan city and the others got away."According to the court order on November 7, Additional Attorney General Sheikh Gholam Morshed submitted the documents relating to the approval process for private housing projects in the mentioned areas.Seven out of 16 housing projects in Dakshinkhan and surrounding areas of the capital did not have final approval from the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha, according to a document submitted to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.