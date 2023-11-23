Video
Many patriotic leaders being intimidated to join King's parties: Rizvi

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

The BNP on Wednesday alleged that the government is using different agencies to form different baseless and so-called Kings' parties hiring people from different parties to stage a mockery in the name of the national election slated for January 7.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing, BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also said some people are selling their souls to take part in the farcical election out of their greed for a little money and various benefits.

 "As the people of the country rejected this election schedule of the mafia group, the fascist Sheikh Hasina has now become desperate to stage a mockery in the name of election by creating the so-called King's parties�," he said.

The BNP leader alleged that the government is creating pressure on the leaders of different political parties to take part in the election.

"Sheikh Hasina has put her different agencies in the field to form the so-called King's parties.  Bargaining is going on like a cattle market to hire leaders from different parties. Many patriotic leaders are being pressured and intimidated to join Awami League's King's Party," he said.

Rizvi said the government agonies are bringing some politicians to the King's parties resorting to various tricks. He said that some people are joining the so-called King's parties and going to Bangabhaban and Ganabhaban, leaving the movement to establish people's rights based on a commitment to get a share of looted money.    �UNB




