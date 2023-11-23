Ex-BNP MP, 19 others jailed for acts of sabotage  

A Dhaka Court on Wednesday sentenced 11 BNP men including a former lawmaker of BNP, SM Jahangir Hossain to seven years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) in a sabotage case of 2013.Judge Mamunur Rahman Siddiqui of Metropolitan Special Tribunal No- 10 delivered the judgement in presence of one accused, Jahangir Hossain who was also former president of Juba Dal of Dhaka North City unit.The court also acquitted 38 people from the charges.The other convicts are Nasim Ahmed Apu, Ashraful Islam, Monir Hossain, SI Tutul, Mahmudur Rahman, Md Awal, Shahdat Hossain-1, Engineer Fajhrul Islam, Monir Hossain-2 and Dr Shahin. The accused SM Jahangir Hossain is in jail and rest were in absconding.The case statement is that 300to 400 BNP-Jamaat men on November 26 in 2013 in the morning at the Azampur Rail area in front of Care Point Hospital in the capital attacked police and exploded cocktails during the blockade of BNP led 18-party coalition. At the same time they set fire to a motor cycle for creating panic among the peoples" mind. In this connection Utara East Sub Inspector Eskander Ali Sheikh filed a case with the police station under explosive substance act on the same day. Police submitted charge sheet against the BNP men on April 20 in 2014. 19 prosecution witnesses testified in the court.Meanwhile, 9 BNP men including former JCD president Abdul Kader Bhuiyan Jewel were sentenced to three years and three months in jail by a Dhaka court on Wednesday in a Arson attack case filed 10 years ago.Metropolitan Magistrate Saiful Islam delivered the judgement in absence of the accused.On November 3 in 2013 BNP men and Chhtra Shibir activists set fire to a private car at the VIP road under Paltan Police Station. Police filed a case with Paltan police against the BNP men. Police submitted a charge sheet on November 18 in 2014 accusing nine BNP men including the then JCD president Jewel.