Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 November, 2023, 6:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Ex-BNP MP, 19 others jailed for acts of sabotage  

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court on Wednesday sentenced 11 BNP men including a former lawmaker of BNP, SM Jahangir Hossain to seven years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) in a sabotage case of 2013.

Judge Mamunur Rahman Siddiqui of Metropolitan Special Tribunal No- 10 delivered the judgement in presence of one accused, Jahangir Hossain who was also former president of Juba Dal of     Dhaka North City unit.

 The court also acquitted 38 people from the charges.

The other convicts are Nasim Ahmed Apu, Ashraful Islam, Monir Hossain, SI Tutul, Mahmudur Rahman, Md Awal, Shahdat Hossain-1, Engineer Fajhrul Islam, Monir Hossain-2 and Dr Shahin.  The accused SM Jahangir Hossain is in jail and rest were in absconding.

The case statement is that 300to 400 BNP-Jamaat men on November 26 in 2013 in the morning at the Azampur Rail area in front of Care Point Hospital in the capital attacked police and exploded cocktails during the blockade of BNP led 18-party coalition. At the same time they set fire to  a motor cycle for creating panic among the peoples" mind. In this connection Utara East Sub Inspector Eskander Ali Sheikh filed a case with the police station under explosive substance act on the same day. Police submitted charge sheet against the BNP men on April 20 in 2014.  19 prosecution witnesses testified in the court.

Meanwhile, 9 BNP men including former JCD president Abdul Kader Bhuiyan  Jewel were sentenced to three years and three months in jail by a Dhaka court on Wednesday  in a Arson attack case filed 10 years ago.

Metropolitan Magistrate Saiful Islam delivered the judgement in absence of the accused.

On November 3 in 2013 BNP men  and Chhtra Shibir activists set fire to a private car at the VIP road under Paltan Police Station. Police filed a case with Paltan police against the BNP men. Police submitted a charge sheet on November 18 in 2014 accusing nine BNP men including the then JCD president Jewel.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Ashiyan housing project near Dhaka airport legal: SC
Many patriotic leaders being intimidated to join King's parties: Rizvi
Ex-BNP MP, 19 others jailed for acts of sabotage  
Gas extraction from Well No 2 of Kailashtila begins
US thwarts plot to kill Sikh separatist, issues warning to India: FT
US expresses desire for free, peaceful election in BD
Judgment on Mirza Abbas Nov 30
Fakhrul denied bail


Latest News
China asked for more details on unexplained pneumonia outbreak
WB to provide $1.1b to Bangladesh; 5 deals signed
75 BNP men jailed for 30 months’ in sabotage case filed 10yrs back
Female police killed, husband hurt being hit by bus
Two covered vans torched in Gazipur
Nomination in Rangpur, Rajshahi divisions finalised, some MPs dropped
Man sentenced to death for killing wife, two children
Samuels given six-year ban for anti-corruption breach
Anti-Islam populist wins dramatic victory in Netherlands election
BNP calls fresh blockade for Sunday, Monday
Most Read News
Bangladesh sticks Lebanon 1-1
Ashiyan City gets SC nod to carry on housing project
Attack on CJ residence: Fakhrul denied bail
Jute-laden truck torched in Rajbari
Recognize education as basic right in our constitution
BNP leader Habib jailed for 5 months for contempt of court
Verdict in graft case against Mirza Abbas on Nov 30
Derailment snaps train communication of capital with northern parts
Israel, Hamas agree deal for 4-day truce
Train set on fire in Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft