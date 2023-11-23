Video
Gas extraction from Well No 2 of Kailashtila begins

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Special Correspondent

 

Sylhet Gas Fields Ltd will start fresh gas supply from Well No 2 of the Kailashtila gas field from Wednesday night.

According to the authority, the Well has the potential to produce around 7 million cubic feet (mmcf) of gas daily.

Sources said gas extraction from Well No 2 of the Kailashtila Gas Field in Sylhet's Golapganj had been suspended for a long time.

"Re-drilling began on July 27 in 2923 and a gas reserve was discovered in the Well in the first week of November," said Sylhet Gas Fields General Manager (Operation) Engr Abdul Jalil Pramanik.

"We hope gas from this Well will be supplied to the national grid starting from Wednesday night," he said.

"Previously, gas was extracted from a single layer of this Well. Water rush halted the production from this layer.

 Later we went for re-drilling of this temporarily closed Well, we discovered multiple additional layers. Gas was confirmed to be present in these layers through testing conducted from November 9 to 11," he said.

According to him, this well is expected to yield around 70 barrels of condensate per day, a byproduct of gas.

Earlier,  government has initiated a plan to explore, drill, and re-drill 46 Wells across the country to add fresh gas, it fixed a target to increase gas production by 618mmcf.

The three wells - Sylhet's Well No 8, Kailashtila's Well No 7, and Beanibazar's Well No 1 - are supplying 16-18mmcf of gas to the national transmission line per day. Currently, there are 13 Wells of SGFL producing gas.

In line with this initiative, 14 Wells under Sylhet Gas Fields are undergoing drilling and re-drilling activities. Of these Wells, three began production from last year's drilling operations. Now another Well is waiting to start production, he said.




