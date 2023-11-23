US expresses desire for free, peaceful election in BD

In a regular briefing in Washington on Wednesday, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized the USA's desire to witness a "free and peaceful" election in Bangladesh, which is slated for January 7, 2024.He reiterated the USA desire to see a "free and peaceful" election in Bangladesh as the country is heading for the national polls scheduled for January 7."We want to see a free and fair election in Bangladesh. We want to see the elections carried out peacefully," Matthew Miller said.He made the comment while asked whether the US will condemn the political violence "orchestrated by BNP" in the context of human rights that the US cares about?Matthew Miller said that the United States does not favour any single party and consistently advocates for a free and peaceful election in Bangladesh, maintaining it as a key policy stance.