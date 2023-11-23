Video
Graft Case

Judgment on Mirza Abbas Nov 30

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday fixed November 30 for delivery of judgement against BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for concealing assets and acquiring wealth beyond known income.

Judge Monjurul Imam of Dhaka's Special Judge Court-6 fixed the date of judgement delivery after completion of both prosecution and defence.

During the arguments, country's elderly politician, Mirza Abbas was produced before the court.

Earlier, the court recorded statements of 24 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the graft case.

The court framed charges against Mirza Abbas and his wife on June 16 in 2008.

On August 16 in 2007, ACC filed the case with Ramna Police Station against Mirza Abbas and his wife Afroza Abbas for amassing wealth worth over Tk 5.67 crore beyond known sources of income and concealing wealth statement of Tk 23 lakh to the commission.

ACC on May 14in 2008, pressed charges against Mirza Abbas and his wife Afroza Abbas in the case.

But the High Court quashed the trial proceedings against Afroza Abbas following a writ petition against the order for framing charges against her.




