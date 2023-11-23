Fakhrul denied bail

Video
Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Court Correspondent

The bail prayer of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was rejected by Metropolitan Session Judges court on Wednesday in a case filed over the vandalism of the Chief Justice's residence during the BNP-police clash on October 28.

Acting Judge of the Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judges court Faisal Atiq Bin Quader rejected the petition after hearing on the bail prayer.

Former Dhaka Bar President Masud Ahmed Talukhder in Fakhrul's bail hearing said Fakhrul is now 81 years old and he has been suffering from various ailments including cardiac issues, and he was not present during the vandalism.

 So his bail petition should be granted, the lawyer said.

While opposing the bail petition, Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu told the court that as per the direction and instigation of Fakhrul and other top BNP leaders, party leaders and activists had committed offences including attacking the Chief Justice' residence.

Hearing both the sides--prosecution and defence--the Session's Judge Court rejected the bail prayer of the veteran opposition politician.

On Monday, after one day deferment of the bail hearing of elderly politician Mirza Fakhrul, the court fixed Wednesday for hearing.

Fakhrul was shown arrested in the case filed with Ramna Police Station against 59 BNP leaders and activists over the attack on the residence of the Chief Justice in Kakrail on October 28.

The home of the Chief Justice was vandalised when clashes broke out between the BNP and police during a rally in Dhaka on October 28.

The Detective Branch of police detained Fakhrul from his Gulshan residence on October 29.

Dhaka CMM sent him to jail, rejecting his bail prayer after he was produced before the court late in the evening on the same day.

Against the CMM court's order his lawyer Syed Joynul Abedin Mesbah filed a bail petition with the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court on November 2.

Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court fixed Monday for bail hearing in the case.

Since October 28, the BNP and its allies have staged a series of hartals and transport blockades to press for the resignation of the Awami League government, the institution of a non-partisan caretaker government for the coming general election, and to protest an election schedule they have decried as 'one-sided'.




