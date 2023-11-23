3,362 aspirants submit AL's nomination forms

In last four days, a total of 3,362 aspiring candidates submitted their nomination forms at ruling Awami League's offices across the country, seeking its tickets to contest the polls with 'Boat' symbol.The aspirants are waiting for the decision to be taken in the AL Parliamentary Board (ALPB) at its meeting to be held at AL's Dhaka district office at Tejgaon at 11 am today.ALPB chairperson Sheikh Hasina will preside over the meeting and select the candidates.In response to a query about the reasons of such a big number of candidates from the party in only 300 seats, Awami League Presidium Member Abdur Rahman said, "Due to sky high popularity and acceptability of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, everyone considers it safe and secure to contest as AL candidate to get elected as MP."It's also a matter of great hope that a huge number of people from different corners of the country took interest to be MPs," he added.Abdur Rahman said that the 12th general election will be competitive and participatory. But, it would be challenging to bring voters to the polling centres.Abdur Rahman, a policymaking leader of ruling AL, told the Daily Observer, "The general election will be a competitive and participatory one, but it would be challenging to bring the voters to polling centres. We have collected information that the country's people are eager to cast their votes to the favourite candidates."Abdur Rahman said, "I always say, as long as politics will be in the hands of the politicians of a political party, it would be able to go ahead with the people. But, the party activists will lose confidence in those, who do politics only to contest elections.""AL President Sheikh Hasina always takes into consideration those eligible to win polls contesting with the opposition," he added.