Three more political parties follow JP, join Jan 7 polls

Following the footsteps of Jatiya Party, led by GM Quader and Raushan Ershad, three more opposition political parties, including Kalyan Party, Bangladesh Muslim League (Kamruzzaman) and Jatiya Party led by MA Matin, have expressed their willingness to contest the upcoming general election on January 7.These fringed political parties had so far been protesting on the streets for a single-point demand of holding polls under the caretaker government.After the announcement of joining the elections by the opposition parties, ruling Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, indicated that many more political parties will participate in the upcoming 12th Parliament (Jatiya Sangsad) elections.While speaking as chief guest in the meeting with Awami League's all sub-committees formed for the upcoming election at the party's Dhaka district office in Tejgaon on Wednesday, Quader said, "The election season is at its peak. Many were worried about who will join the election and who won't.Now many are joining, and many more will until the nomination is submitted to the Election Commission. So there is no reason to worry about it. We are happy."Election Management Committee Co-Chairman Kazi Zafarullah presided over the meeting. The conveners and member secretaries of 15 sub-committees participated in the meeting.Aiming at the conveners and member secretaries of AL's election management sub-committee, he said, "Don't worry about it. Everyone has their own thoughts. We have a lot of work to do before the next election. AL's main goal is to prevent sabotage and propaganda ahead of elections."The AL General Secretary also informed that its election manifesto has been finalised."There is no need to worry about foreign countries anymore. They are busy with the Hamas-Israel, and Russia-Ukraine wars," he added.Quader said AL President Sheikh Hasina's strength is the people of Bangladesh."This became clearer after the election schedule was announced. Bangladesh gained independence under the leadership of Bangabandhu. Once again a new history will be created in all of Bengal," he said.Earlier of the day, bringing an end to the confusion over the party's stance, Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said it will participate in the upcoming national polls.On the same day, three political parties - Bangladesh Kalyan Party (Wristwatch symbol), the Bangladesh Muslim League (Kamruzzaman) led by Sheikh Zulfikar Bulbul Chowdhury and the Jatiya Party (Jackfruit symbol) led by MA Matin - announced the formation of a new coalition and to participate in the upcoming election. These parties were in the movement with the major opposition, BNP.