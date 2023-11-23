UN adopts BD's key resolution on Natural Plant Fibres

The Second Committee of the UN General Assembly has unanimously adopted Bangladesh's flagship resolution on 'Natural Plant Fibres and Sustainable Development' for the third consecutive time.Bangladesh first tabled this resolution in 2019 at the 74th United Nations General Assembly, and since then, this resolution has been adopted biannually by UN members.The resounding support demonstrates international recognition of Bangladesh's commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development through the thoughtful use of natural fibres like jute, cotton and sisal, said the Bangladesh Mission in New York on Wednesday.Introducing the resolution on November 21, Bangladesh expressed gratitude to all members for actively engaging to achieve consensus and strengthen the text. It underscored natural fibres' role in climate change mitigation and biodiversity preservation, calling for cooperation to ensure full implementation.The resolution urges members to champion sustainable production, consumption and use of natural plant fibres. It emphasizes mobilizing political support and resources, capacity building, and effective management to drive momentum at all governance levels globally.Further, the resolution recognizes natural fibres as a sustainable alternative to synthetic products, and their potential contribution to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.