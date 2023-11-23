Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 November, 2023, 6:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

UN adopts BD's key resolution on Natural Plant Fibres

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Diplomatic Correspondent


The Second Committee of the UN General Assembly has unanimously adopted Bangladesh's flagship resolution on 'Natural Plant Fibres and Sustainable Development' for the third consecutive time.

Bangladesh first tabled this resolution in 2019 at the 74th United Nations General Assembly, and since then, this resolution has been adopted biannually by UN members.
The resounding support demonstrates international recognition of Bangladesh's commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development through the thoughtful use of natural fibres like jute, cotton and sisal, said the Bangladesh Mission in New York on Wednesday.

Introducing the resolution on November 21, Bangladesh expressed gratitude to all members for actively engaging to achieve consensus and strengthen the text. It underscored natural fibres' role in climate change mitigation and biodiversity preservation, calling for cooperation to ensure full implementation.

The resolution urges members to champion sustainable production, consumption and use of natural plant fibres. It emphasizes mobilizing political support and resources, capacity building, and effective management to drive momentum at all governance levels globally.  

Further, the resolution recognizes natural fibres as a sustainable alternative to synthetic products, and their potential contribution to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Ashiyan housing project near Dhaka airport legal: SC
Many patriotic leaders being intimidated to join King's parties: Rizvi
Ex-BNP MP, 19 others jailed for acts of sabotage  
Gas extraction from Well No 2 of Kailashtila begins
US thwarts plot to kill Sikh separatist, issues warning to India: FT
US expresses desire for free, peaceful election in BD
Judgment on Mirza Abbas Nov 30
Fakhrul denied bail


Latest News
China asked for more details on unexplained pneumonia outbreak
WB to provide $1.1b to Bangladesh; 5 deals signed
75 BNP men jailed for 30 months’ in sabotage case filed 10yrs back
Female police killed, husband hurt being hit by bus
Two covered vans torched in Gazipur
Nomination in Rangpur, Rajshahi divisions finalised, some MPs dropped
Man sentenced to death for killing wife, two children
Samuels given six-year ban for anti-corruption breach
Anti-Islam populist wins dramatic victory in Netherlands election
BNP calls fresh blockade for Sunday, Monday
Most Read News
Bangladesh sticks Lebanon 1-1
Ashiyan City gets SC nod to carry on housing project
Attack on CJ residence: Fakhrul denied bail
Jute-laden truck torched in Rajbari
Recognize education as basic right in our constitution
BNP leader Habib jailed for 5 months for contempt of court
Verdict in graft case against Mirza Abbas on Nov 30
Derailment snaps train communication of capital with northern parts
Israel, Hamas agree deal for 4-day truce
Train set on fire in Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft