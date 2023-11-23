We have no objection, if EC reschedules polls date: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, on Wednesday said they don't have any objection if Election Commission (EC) reschedules the upcoming national election securing the deadline within the timeframe as per the country's Constitution."The matter of holding election is completely in the hands of the EC. If they want, they can reschedule the polls.But, it must be held within the legal framework under the Constitution," he said in response to a query while briefing media after a meeting with the visiting representatives of the Commonwealth pre-election assessment mission on Wednesday at Dhaka district Awami League's Tejgaon office.Earlier, the Minister held the meeting with the four-member Commonwealth delegation led by Linford Andrews, adviser and head of the Electoral Support Section (staff team leader). The team also comprises Lindiwe Maleleka, political adviser, Electoral Support Section, Zippy Ojago, executive officer, Electoral Support Section, and Sarthak Roy, assistant research officer, Political Division (Asia).Quader said, "The incumbent government has connected the Election Commission to the legal framework and made reforms in the country's electoral system through parliamentary laws. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken the steps as free and fair elections are commendable."Regarding the discuss with the delegation, the AL General Secretary said that 12 Commonwealth member nations may send observers during the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls to be held on January 7 next year."It seems, through the discussions, that 12 Commonwealth member nations will send an observer team to monitor the 12th national elections," he said, adding, "Despite so much propaganda, the Commonwealth representatives have shown interest in the elections. Talking to them, it seems that they may send observers. This is a positive thing."A pre-election assessment team from the Commonwealth arrived in Dhaka on November 18 on a five-day visit to observe the pre-election scenario leading up to the 12th parliamentary election.In response to another question, Quader also said the election would not be one-sided just because of absence of the BNP as the party has boycotted the polls. "Many parties will take part in the election. The decision for the elections cannot revolve around one party.""The BNP's participation or boycotting in the Jatiya Sangsad polls is their democratic choice, he added.Quader said, "Awami League is in favour of a peaceful election."When asked about the opinions of foreign observers, Quader said, "I have not heard any negative opinion from the foreigners so far. We are not too bothered by their opinions either."Regarding the finalisation of Awami League's candidates, he said, "Awami League's nomination process is also democratic. The candidates will be finalized through due process, so that qualified and eligible persons can get it."In response to another query about the US warning of sanction, the AL General Secretary said, "We don't have any headache on the issue of sanctions now. Now, we are busy with the election matters. We don't want to concentrate on other matters now.""We don't think who is giving sanction from outside. It's our election. We are independent nation. We have a Constitution and the election will be held in accordance with the Constitution. It would not be held in accordance with anyone's sanction or order," Quader claimed, adding, "The sanction will be given to those who will interrupt the electoral process. Why to us? We are for a peaceful election."Among others, AL Presidium Member Faruq Khan, Election Observer Sub-Committee Chairman Ziauddin, Finance and Planning Affairs Secretary Wasika Aysha Khan, Information and Research Affair Secretary Dr Selim Mahmud, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, and Public Service Commission (PSC) former chairman Dr Muhammad Sadiq were also present in the one-hour long meeting and briefing.