Political unrest deals blow to tourism sector

The ongoing political unrest in the country has significantly impacted the tourism sector, with people refraining from travel due to fear of violence amid countrywide strikes by opposition parties. Despite offering numerous facilities and increased discounts, the expected influx of tourists during the peak tourism season has not materialized. Hotel-resorts, restaurants, and other tourism-related establishments are grappling with losses.The political situation has been turbulent since the BNP's rally on October 28, demanding the resignation of the Awami League government and calling for upcoming parliamentary elections under a neutral interim government. The BNP has observed blockades across the country, affecting various sectors, including tourism.Tourism-related businesses report setbacks at the beginning of the tourist season due to canceled bookings in popular tourism areas like Cox Bazar, Saint Martin, Kuakata, Rangamati, Bandarban, Khagrachhari, Sylhet, and Srimangal. The blockade has led to concerns about the lack of public transport and road conflicts, discouraging tourists from venturing out. This situation has left the tourism season devoid of visitors, prompting businessmen to urge against programmes like blockades to sustain economic activities.Talking to hotel-resort and restaurant owners, they said that most of their hotel-resorts are empty. Local people are sitting in restaurants. There are hardly any tourists.Similar repercussions are noted not only in Bangladesh but also in several Indian provinces, including Kolkata, Sikkim, Darjeeling, and Tripura.Sandipan Ghosh, General Secretary Eastern Himalaya Travel & Tour Operators Association (EHTTOA), told the Daily Observer, "Bangladeshi tourist arrivals to Sikkim and Darjeeling have dropped by about 30 per cent due to recent political unrest and visa complications. Efforts are underway to address Indian visa complications to facilitate smoother travel for tourists."He said, "EHTTOA is working to reduce Indian visa complications. We have written to the leaders of the Indian ruling party. Hope it will be resolved soon."Habibur Rahman, owner of Sinbad Experience Resort and Beyond in Saint Martin and HR Group Founder and Chairman, told the Daily Observer that the collapse of Bangladesh's tourism business due to the strike, resulting in empty hotels and resorts. The inability to attract tourists poses challenges in meeting financial obligations, including salaries and allowances for staff.He also commented that if this continues, the businessmen of the tourism industry will suffer a big loss.Md Anwar Hossain, Director (Trade & Fair), Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) told the Daily Observer, highlighting the adverse impact on the domestic tourism sector, attributing it to strikes and blockades. The political instability is affecting the peak tourist season from November to mid-April, leading to a significant shock to the industry.Md Younus Director (Media & Publication) Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) told the Daily Observer, ""Due to political instability, we are facing a big shock at the beginning of the season. He also said, people are afraid to travel because of setting fire to buses. We are giving huge discounts and more facilities but we are not getting tourists under the blockade.Although there are more than 100 rooms including cottages in Prasad Paradise, about 85 per cent of its bookings were canceled last Friday and Saturday. He said, if this situation continues, it will be difficult to pay the salaries and other expenses of the workers.Sources said, "Cox's Bazar is the top tourist spot in the country with more than 2000 food shops in addition to around 500 hotels-motels and resorts."The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics' Tourism Satellite Account for the year 2020 reveals that the tourism sector contributed three percent to the country's GDP in the fiscal year 2018-19. Additionally, the sector accounted for four percent of total employment during the same period. These figures underscore the significance of the tourism industry in the country's economic landscape, emphasizing its role in providing employment opportunities and contributing to the overall economic output.Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa in Cox's Bazar has 482 rooms. Last weekend it had 70 per cent bookings but all bookings were cancelled.Kazi Nasiruddin, assistant general manager of Seagull Hotel in Cox's Bazar, said, "Business is slowing down. I am afraid that some of the bookings for next weekend will be cancelled."Concerns have been raised as approximately 80 percent of room bookings for the upcoming Friday and Saturday have been canceled in hotels and resorts in Kuakata. Currently, no rooms are booked for the next weekend. Motaleb Sharif, the leader of the organization, noted that the Kuakata Guest House, with 22 rooms accommodating 70 people, is devoid of tourists due to a lack of interest stemming from the perceived risks associated with the current situation.The usual influx of tourists to Kuakata, resulting in fully booked hotels and motels, has not been observed at the beginning of this year's season. Despite initial bookings, such as the 20 out of 40 rooms at the Kuakata Beach Residential Hotel last week, 15 rooms were canceled last Thursday.President of Kuakata Tour Operator Association Ruman Imtiaz Tushar said, "Since the inauguration of Padma Bridge in June last year, the booking of hotels on Thursday, Friday and Saturday has reached 70 per cent."He said, "At least five thousand local people are directly involved in the tourism business. If this situation continues, unemployment will increase in the region. Similarly, there are not many tourists coming to the tourist spots in the hill districts of Rangamati, Khagrachari and Bandarban.Mohammad Roni, manager of Hotel Shanghai International in Rangamati Sadar Upazila, said that currently there is not a single tourist in their hotel. He said, last weekend, about 80 per cent of the room bookings were canceled.Chandan Das, manager of Moti Mahal Hotel in the same area, said, "Even though 80 per cent of our rooms are booked, they are canceled in such situations." He also said, 'The hotel was fully booked at the same time last year. If this situation continues, we will suffer serious losses.Md Royal, Manager of Bandarban Sadar Upazila's Hillside Resort, said that our resort has accommodation for 65 people. 25 people booked last Friday and Saturday. Later they canceled it. He said, if the strike-blockade continues, we will face more losses. Tourism related businesses will collapse.