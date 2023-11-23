232 platoons of BGB deployed countrywide

To maintain law and order across the country during the ongoing 48-hour road, rail and waterways blockade, a huge number of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) personnel have been deployed.According to a media release issued by BGB headquarters, a total of 232 platoons of BGB have been deployed across the county.Meanwhile, a total of 432 patrol teams of RAB have been deployed across the country to prevent untoward incidents during the blockade. Besides, the elite force is also overseeing the security of buses and goods-carrying vehicles on the long routes during the blockade.The intelligence teams are also keeping vigil on bus stands, train stations and other important places to prevent violence and sabotage.