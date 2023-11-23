Video
Land related cases to reduce if mutation done after registering partition deed

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said on Wednesday that the number of land related lawsuits would significantly reduce if all inherited assets undergo mutation following a registered sharing (partition) of properties deed.

"In our country, the reason behind most brother-brother, brother-sister, or other family disputes is the sharing of property, either verbally or in writing on simple paper without a registered sharing deed. Later, family understanding breaks down due to the increased value of assets or other interests. Disputes persist from generation to generation. It could be reduced with registered deeds," he said while presiding over the monthly ADP review meeting of of fiscal year 2023-24 in the ministry's meeting room.

Land Secretary Khalilur Rahman, Land Reforms Board Chairman Abdus Sabur Mandal, and concerned officials were present at the meeting.

Saifuzzaman directed the relevant authorities to take steps to increase public awareness about the importance of a registered partition deed. He also emphasised the need to protect the rights of sisters in the distribution of family assets.

If more than one heir or buyer execute a written document specifying the land separately in their respective names according to their shares, it is called distribution deed or partition deed. Mutation must be carried out specifically after registering the distribution deed. The distribution deed serves as the basic proof of the property's distribution, said the minister.

It is also important to complete the mutation of inherited property after the partition deed. Even if the distribution is not registered, you may encounter issues. Failure to carry out the mutation after the partition deed can lead to complications, he said.

The ministry has adopted the 'Automated Land Administration and Management System (ALAMS)' to carry out all land related service under Land Service Digitisation on completion of the project, according to a land ministry press release.

This includes monitoring and maintenance on behalf of the ministry after 2025. This initiative is like the Integrated Budget Accounting System (IBAS) of the Finance Ministry and the Government Employee Management System (GEMS) of the Ministry of Public Administration.

Once the ALAMS is fully operational, it will be possible to efficiently create opportunities for information or data-based decision making in land management, update digital procedures, laws, rules, policies, and manuals to implement digital services, motivate field level people to bring digital land services to their doorsteps and provide appropriate solutions to citizens under smart land services.



