Contempt Of Court

Khaleda’s adviser Habib to serve jail term for 5 months

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Wednesday sentenced BNP leader and former lawmaker Habibur Rahman Habib to five months' imprisonment for contempt of court by making derogatory comments about a judge.

The HC bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah delivered the verdict after hearing the statements of Habibur, who was produced before the bench by law enforcers on Wednesday as per its earlier directive.

 At the same time, the HC bench also fined him Tk 2,000. Law enforcers arrested Habibur recently in a case in which he was sentenced to four years' imprisonment by a lower court.

The HC also issued a contempt of court rule against Advocate Syed Mamun Mahbub, a lawyer for the BNP leader, for shouting and opposing the HC for delivering the verdict against Habibur Rahman Habib.




