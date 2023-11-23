Video
Home Back Page

Commissioning of Single Point Mooring likely on Nov 25

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 22: The commissioning of the Single Point Mooring (SPM) and installation of double pipeline of the state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is expected to be held on November 25.

A Saudi Arabian mother tanker carrying 82,000 metric tonnes of crude oil of ARAMCO arrived in outer anchorage of Bay of Bengal on November 9 for commissioning of the SMP, said M Lukman, Managing Director of the Eastern Refinery Limited.

The authorities of the project hired a tug boat from China which is expected to arrive in the country on Wednesday, he said. After arrival of the tug boat, the commissioning of the project will begin, he said.

BPC sources said, the appointed contractor of the project China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co Ltd (CPPEC) has already been importing the pipeline for replacing the damaged ones caused in the test commissioning in July.

The replacement of damaged pipes and Mooring Hawser has been completed in the past week, M Lukman said.

Meanwhile, the test commissioning of 110 km long double pipeline to pump crude petroleum products directly to Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL) and the SPM, first-ever petroleum pumping system of the country has been suspended for mechanical faults in pipeline in July 5.

Following the suspension of the test run, the crude oil carried by the mother tanker had been lightered to the ERL site by two lighter tankers of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC).

The main objectives of the project are to ensure unloading of imported crude oil and finished products with ease, with low cost and in short time, reducing the system loss in import of crude and finished products through lighterage operation, keeping balance between the growing demand of energy and its supply, enhancing the petroleum oil retention capacity through setting up of six diesel and crude oil storage tanks at Maheshkhali and increasing energy supply security. The deadline for completion of the project was June 2023. But the project has already been completed ahead of deadline.

"Under the current arrangement, big ships usually anchor at deep sea at Kutubdia from where lighter vessels receive the imported crude and refined petroleum to carry to the Eastern Refinery with the whole process taking 12 to15 days" sources said.

After beginning the operation of the project, the crude petroleum products will be directly pumped to the ERL site.
Curently, two lighter vessels of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) carry the imported petroleum products to ERL site from the Kutubdia site of the Bay.

But when the SPM is set up with underground pipeline, it will take just 24 to 48 hours.

The BPC sources said, with its installation, a total of taka 800 crore will be saved annually.

At present, the country imports nearly 80 million tonnes of crude and refined petroleum fuel to meet the annual demands. Of them nearly 1.2 million tonnes are refined in ERL, the only refinery of the country.




