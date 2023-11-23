Kallyan Party to contest polls under new coalition

Political parties in BNP led opposition have started to leave the alliance to participate in the 12th general election.On Wednesday, Bangladesh Kalyan Party (symbol -Wristwatch), Bangladesh Muslim League led by Sheikh Zulfikar Bulbul Chowdhury and Jatiya Party (symbol-Jackfruit) led by MA Matin formed a new alliance 'Juktafront' to join the election.Maj Gen retired) Syed Ibrahim, announced himself as the president of newly formed Juktafront, at a press conference at National Press Club."We, the three registered political parties have formed 'Juktafront' to take part in the election, " said Ibrahim.Ibrahim expressed the hope that there would be a change in the election schedule announced by the Election Commission.Ibrahim said that, Jukta Front will field candidates in 100 constitutions and that the candidates will participate in this election with symbols of their respective parties.He said, "As small parties we are taking a big risk but we hope that the election will be held in a fair and credible manner."Ibrahim said that Juktafront wantsto join the next election to make it acceptable and credible to the nation and the global community.Bangladesh Muslim League chairman Sheikh Zulfiqar Bulbul Chowdhury and Jatiya Party (Matin) Secretary Genera Jafar Ahmed Joy also spoke.Trinamool BNP and Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM), formed by mostly expelled leaders of BNP, announced that they will field candidates in 300 seats.