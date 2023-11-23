No reshuffle in admin unless essential, says EC Alamgir

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir on Wednesday said the EC doesn't want to reshuffle the administration unless it is most essential to transfer anyone from their existing responsibilities."We will not transfer anyone without logical reasons. But if there is any logical reason, the officer is not impartial, and their behaviour and work are proven to be partisan, then we will transfer them. We have transferred the deputy commissioner of Jamalpur before announcement of the polls schedule. He spoke on behalf of a political party and we transferred him," he said while replying to a question from the media at Agargaon Nirbachan Bhaban on Wednesday.Meanwhile, at a view exchange programme in Cumilla, Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman said there is still the scope of rescheduling the polls, if it's needed. "If major opposition BNP comes to the election, the polls schedule can be deferred within provisions of the Constitution."Regarding the percentage (turn out) of voters, the EC said, "It's not a matter that what the percentages of the voters in the polls are. Nothing was mentioned about the percentage of voters in the Constitution. The election will take its own course. Nobody will be able to make the election questionable. The EC will announce the polls result in accordance with the casted votes."On transfer issues, EC Alamgir said if thousands of officials of the administration are transferred, there may be chaos in the administration, law and order in the country. "There must be logic to transfer anyone. There must be specific allegations against an official. If there is a complaint against someone that they are not neutral, then we will take action.""Besides, who will pay the travel allowance they have to pay if transferred? Who will pay hundreds of millions of takas? Of course, we will transfer those against whom there is a complaint. If it is proved, action will be taken," said the Election Commissioner.