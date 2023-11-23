JP to join polls, field candidates in 300 seats: Chunnu

Jatiya Party (JP) Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said on Wednesday that JP will participate in the 12th general election.Speaking at a press conference at party's Chairperson's Banani office, Chunnu said, "We have not discussed coalition with any party. We are not even thinking about that. JP will field candidates in 300 constituencies."He said, "We decided to join the election following assurance from the Election Commission and the government that the election will be fair."He said that if expelled leaders want to contest on JP tickets, the party Chairman will decide the issue.Chunnu said, "JP wants political dialogue for ensuring credible and participatory election."Chunnu said that in last 33 years, the people appreciated "our peaceful political activities."