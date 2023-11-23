Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 November, 2023, 6:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Say no to wars to save the world: PM

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the world should firmly say "No" to all wars and conflicts to protect mankind and humanity.

"In today's globalized world, surely it would be easy to firmly say "NO" to all wars and conflicts to save human lives and humanity," she said. She made remarks while addressing the "G20 Leader's Summit 2023" held in New Delhi in India on virtual platform from her Ganabhaban official residence.

The summit is being held on the day when Israel's cabinet approved a temporary ceasefire with the Hamas group that likes to lead to the first halt in fighting in the six-week war.

The summit's theme - "One Earth, One Family, One Future"- will continue to inspire all to care for, protect, and make the Earth, a better place for the future generations, she said.

The Prime Minister said the current war in Europe with sanctions and counter sanctions has taken a worldwide human and economic toll and continues to do so.

For over a month and a half, she said, "We have been witnessing in Palestine a merciless, genocidal slaughter of thousands of men and women and tragically innocent children numbering over 10,000." All these monstrous acts have stunned the world, intensified global distress, and slowed worldwide economic progress, she added.    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Land related cases to reduce if mutation done after registering partition deed
Khaleda’s adviser Habib to serve jail term for 5 months
Commissioning of Single Point Mooring likely on Nov 25
Russia's Wagner to offer air defence to Hezbollah or Iran: US
Kallyan Party to contest polls under new coalition
No reshuffle in admin unless essential, says EC Alamgir
Election will not be one-sided even if BNP does not join: Quader
JP to join polls, field candidates in 300 seats: Chunnu


Latest News
China asked for more details on unexplained pneumonia outbreak
WB to provide $1.1b to Bangladesh; 5 deals signed
75 BNP men jailed for 30 months’ in sabotage case filed 10yrs back
Female police killed, husband hurt being hit by bus
Two covered vans torched in Gazipur
Nomination in Rangpur, Rajshahi divisions finalised, some MPs dropped
Man sentenced to death for killing wife, two children
Samuels given six-year ban for anti-corruption breach
Anti-Islam populist wins dramatic victory in Netherlands election
BNP calls fresh blockade for Sunday, Monday
Most Read News
Bangladesh sticks Lebanon 1-1
Ashiyan City gets SC nod to carry on housing project
Attack on CJ residence: Fakhrul denied bail
Jute-laden truck torched in Rajbari
Recognize education as basic right in our constitution
BNP leader Habib jailed for 5 months for contempt of court
Verdict in graft case against Mirza Abbas on Nov 30
Derailment snaps train communication of capital with northern parts
Israel, Hamas agree deal for 4-day truce
Train set on fire in Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft