Say no to wars to save the world: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the world should firmly say "No" to all wars and conflicts to protect mankind and humanity."In today's globalized world, surely it would be easy to firmly say "NO" to all wars and conflicts to save human lives and humanity," she said. She made remarks while addressing the "G20 Leader's Summit 2023" held in New Delhi in India on virtual platform from her Ganabhaban official residence.The summit is being held on the day when Israel's cabinet approved a temporary ceasefire with the Hamas group that likes to lead to the first halt in fighting in the six-week war.The summit's theme - "One Earth, One Family, One Future"- will continue to inspire all to care for, protect, and make the Earth, a better place for the future generations, she said.The Prime Minister said the current war in Europe with sanctions and counter sanctions has taken a worldwide human and economic toll and continues to do so.For over a month and a half, she said, "We have been witnessing in Palestine a merciless, genocidal slaughter of thousands of men and women and tragically innocent children numbering over 10,000." All these monstrous acts have stunned the world, intensified global distress, and slowed worldwide economic progress, she added. �BSS