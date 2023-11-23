Video
Thursday, 23 November, 2023
Cricketer Javed Omar distributes prizes to Fanfare content creators

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Observer Desk

In a celebration of creativity and sportsmanship, Fanfare, the popular social commerce platform, recently organized the 'Bruvana Moments' video contest in collaboration with the sports drink brand 'Bruvana.'

The theme of the contest involved sharing video reviews of moments while enjoying Bruvana drinks.

Exceptional content creators were promised exciting prizes, including gym accessories and drink packs.

The award ceremony, held at Fanfare's Dhanmondi office, witnessed the presence of esteemed guests, including former Bangladesh national cricket team player Javed Omar Belim. Also attending the event were Bruvana's Assistant Brand Manager Ankan Arohi and Marketing Executive Rassel Hossain.

Expressing his admiration for Fanfare's efforts, Belim stated, "Fanfare is undoubtedly deserving of praise for its work with the youth of Bangladesh. It serves as a unique platform for creating engaging content and facilitates seamless online shopping."

Following the 'Bruvana Moments' event, Fanfare hosted another mega-contest, 'Play-at-Home,' offering prizes to participants.

Belim had the honour of presenting awards to all the winners of these contests, acknowledging their talent and contributions.

In a brief interaction at the event, Belim shared, "The vibrant content creation and shopping experience provided by Fanfare make it a distinctive platform. It's truly commendable to see the platform encouraging the talents of the youth."




