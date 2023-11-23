Police foil attempt to derail train in N’ganj

NARAYANGANJ, Nov 22: Police foiled a sabotage attempt of miscreants to derail a train in Fatullah on Dhaka-Narayanganj route early Wednesday, ahead of the latest 48-hour road-rail-waterway blockade across the country called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties.Mokhlesur Rahman, sub-inspector of Narayanganj Government Railway Police, said miscreants attached a heavy iron plate to the rail line at Kotolerbagh in an attempt to derail the train.Locals first noticed it and informed police through the national emergency number 999. On information, police rushed to the spot and removed the iron plate from the rail line.Police are trying to arrest those involved in the sabotage attempt, he said. �UNB