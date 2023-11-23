Video
BNP workers getting money for rampage: Hasan

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said BNP is pursuing politics of destruction which never was seen in Bangladesh.

"BNP workers are getting money and promotion for rampage and the party is paying each arsonist Taka 10,000 for attack a public transport. Their workers are sending the video clips of the blazes to their acting chairman in London for getting post and position in the party," the minister said.

The minister was replying the queries of journalists at his office at secretariat here after unwrapping the cover of a book on basic journalism.

Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) published the book authored by journalist Swapan Kumar Kundu. PIB director general Zafar Wazed and other officials were present.  
 
The minister said arrested leaders and workers of BNP admitted about the payment of cash money for their subversive activities and sending of the video clips in London. Ruhul Kabir Rizvi is coordinating the activities of the arson attackers from hide, he said.    �BSS




