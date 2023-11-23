Video
8 die, 1,162 more hospitalised with dengue

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126

Eight more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,570 this year.

During the period, 1,162 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 4,178 dengue patients, including 1109 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 3, 04,698 dengue cases and 2, 98,950 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.    �UNB




