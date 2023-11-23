Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 November, 2023, 6:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Vandalism Case

BNP leader Aminul placed on 3-day remand

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Court Correspondent


Aminul Haque, North City BNP member secretary also a former national team footballer, was placed on a three-day remand by a Dhaka Court on Tuesday  in a case filed over attacking police and vandalizing vehicles at city's Hatirjheel  area during BNP's October 28 grand rally at Naya Paltan in Dhaka.

Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakil Shamu Chowdhury passed the order after rejecting his bail prayer.
Earlier in the day Hatirjheel police produced him before the court with a prayer to grant a five-day remand for questioning in the case.

On November 29, police filed the case against Aminul Haque and other BNP leaders for vandalizing vehicles in the street at city's Hatirjheel area on October 28.

On November 2, another Dhaka court placed Aminul Haq on an eight-day remand in a sabotage case filed with Paltan Police Station.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Cricketer Javed Omar distributes prizes to Fanfare content creators
Police foil attempt to derail train in N’ganj
BNP workers getting money for rampage: Hasan
8 die, 1,162 more hospitalised with dengue
10 KU students punished for violating discipline
BNP leader Aminul placed on 3-day remand
Swechasebak League leader killed in Ctg
21 crude bombs recovered from Benapole


Latest News
China asked for more details on unexplained pneumonia outbreak
WB to provide $1.1b to Bangladesh; 5 deals signed
75 BNP men jailed for 30 months’ in sabotage case filed 10yrs back
Female police killed, husband hurt being hit by bus
Two covered vans torched in Gazipur
Nomination in Rangpur, Rajshahi divisions finalised, some MPs dropped
Man sentenced to death for killing wife, two children
Samuels given six-year ban for anti-corruption breach
Anti-Islam populist wins dramatic victory in Netherlands election
BNP calls fresh blockade for Sunday, Monday
Most Read News
Bangladesh sticks Lebanon 1-1
Ashiyan City gets SC nod to carry on housing project
Attack on CJ residence: Fakhrul denied bail
Jute-laden truck torched in Rajbari
Recognize education as basic right in our constitution
BNP leader Habib jailed for 5 months for contempt of court
Verdict in graft case against Mirza Abbas on Nov 30
Derailment snaps train communication of capital with northern parts
Israel, Hamas agree deal for 4-day truce
Train set on fire in Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft