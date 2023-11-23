BNP leader Aminul placed on 3-day remand

Aminul Haque, North City BNP member secretary also a former national team footballer, was placed on a three-day remand by a Dhaka Court on Tuesday in a case filed over attacking police and vandalizing vehicles at city's Hatirjheel area during BNP's October 28 grand rally at Naya Paltan in Dhaka.Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakil Shamu Chowdhury passed the order after rejecting his bail prayer.Earlier in the day Hatirjheel police produced him before the court with a prayer to grant a five-day remand for questioning in the case.On November 29, police filed the case against Aminul Haque and other BNP leaders for vandalizing vehicles in the street at city's Hatirjheel area on October 28.On November 2, another Dhaka court placed Aminul Haq on an eight-day remand in a sabotage case filed with Paltan Police Station.