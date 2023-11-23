Video
Create awareness about bike accidents

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Frequent road accidents have become a concerning issue in Bangladesh. People are constantly losing their lives in road accidents in the country. Every day, news about this is published in the newspaper. Nowadays, motorcycle accidents account for a large proportion of road accidents. According to the Bangladesh Passenger Welfare Association, 417 people were killed in road accidents in September, of which 172 were killed in motorcycle accidents.

Alarmingly, motorcycle accidents account for about 43 percent of all accidents. Almost 80 percent of those killed in motorcycle accidents are under the age of 21. There are many factors involved in motorcycle accidents. Among them, the main reasons include reckless driving, overtaking attempts, repeated lane changes, disobeying traffic laws, talking on mobile phones while moving, not using helmets or using inferior helmets, etc.
 
It is high time to take action to control motorcycle accidents. In this case, government and private initiatives should work together. Addressing this issue requires a multi-pronged approach. A multi-pronged approach is needed to bring this problem under control. First of all, as a motorcyclist, there are some things to keep in mind to avoid accidents, like obeying traffic laws, keeping speed limited, wearing a helmet, gloves, shoes, and full pants, checking fitness, and so on. Besides, the government should take effective steps to implement traffic laws. It must be remembered that the safety of life comes first. So don't keep the spirit of competition on the road.

Md. Syful Mia
Student, University of Chittagong



