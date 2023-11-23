Brief truce brings relief to Gaza

Its a sigh of relief that Israeli forces have agreed to a brief pause for four days in their brutal fighting with the Palestinian armed-group Hamas in exchange of hostages from both sides amid growing international pressure on the Israeli government.During the ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt, Hamas will free 50 women and children held as hostages in return of 150 Palestinian women and children out of over 300 named Palestinians held captive in Israeli jails. On the other hand, Hamas has detained nearly 200 Israelis and other nationalities since its surprise missile attacks on Israeli lands early last month.The truce will also allow hundreds of humanitarian, medical and fuel aid trucks to enter all parts of the Gaza Strip. This humanitarian aid has long been demanded by the human rights groups including United Nations on an emergency basis to save the children and wounded people, but to no avail until the truce was struck on Thursday.Now the question is what will happen after the short span of four-day truce? Would Israeli forces resume renewed air and ground attacks with a vengeance after the end of ceasefire? These fears have been hovering because of Israeli's resolute commitment and determination of wiping out Hamas from the Gaza city.This is clear when the office of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a statement said that after the first 50 were freed over four days, the pause in fighting would be extended for another day for every additional 10 hostages released. But the statement did not mention the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange.It means that once the release of all hostages kept by Hamas is complete during the extended truce then there would be all out fierce attacks on the Gaza city till it is razed to the ground. Even West Bank is not likely to be spared from Israeli offensive.All this smacks up an Israeli ploy just to get its citizens out of Hamas captivity.After Hamas attacks on October 7 in which about 1,200 Israelis believed to be killed, Israeli bombardments have really played havoc on Gaza leaving at least 13,300 civilians dead including around 6,000 children and four thousand women and displacing about two-thirds of its 2.3 million people.Israeli forces have turned the Gaza into a hellish landscape when they unleashed continued air strikes on hospitals, schools, refugee camps, civilian houses and convoy of ambulances. They also reportedly used white phosphorus munitions in its military operations in Gaza, Lebanon and West Bank which endanger lives of civilian people.All these Israeli attacks on the civilian facilities is a clear violation of the international law which defines that attacks on medical facilities and other places where the sick and wounded are housed is prohibited under the international humanitarian law.We call on the world community to continue to mount pressure on Israeli government for a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.