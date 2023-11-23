Israeli forces committing deliberate act of genocide in Gaza

The skies over Gaza have been consistently illuminated by the ominous red glow of missile explosions, unleashing death and devastation for a relentless one and a half months. The red flames now signify the billowing smoke emerging from homes, schools, hospitals, mosques, and even refugee camps that have been horrifically targeted by Israeli Defense Forces(IDF) and leveled. Israel's unceasing bombardment on civilian targets is viewed by many as a deliberate act of genocide, violating established norms of warfare. Though Israel declared they started offensive to disarm Hamas, their continuous killing of mass people irrespective of women and children is insinuating a question whether Israel's intention is to neutralize Hamas or wipe out the existence of Palestinians, Palestinian national identity, the identity of the land and the identity of its inhabitants.Since the initiation of Israel's latest assault on the Gaza Strip in response to a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, Israel is continuously bombarding mostly targeting innocent civilian resulting in the tragic loss of over 12,500 lives. Among the casualties, at least 5,200 are children, with thousands more either missing or buried beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings. The ongoing situation paints a grim picture of the human toll and the widespread destruction inflicted upon the region.The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has brought to light a harrowing revelation that Israel has dropped more than 35,000 tonnes of explosives on the Gaza Strip since October 7, surpassing the equivalence of two nuclear bombs. In comparison, the Little Boy nuclear bomb dropped by the United States on Hiroshima during World War II yielded 15,000 tonnes of high explosives and destroyed everything within a one-mile (1.6km) radius. This incessant bombardment on irrespective of houses, schools, hospitals, and refugee camps raises questions on the actual target of the Israel.As we find data from the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), World Health Organization (WHO) and the Palestinian government, Israeli attacks have damaged at least half of Gaza's homes - i.e. 222,000 residential units have been damaged with more than 40,000 units have been completely destroyed, 278 educational facilities have been damaged and 270 healthcare facilities have also been attacked.Gaza is just 365sq km (141sq miles) in size, a little bit bigger than Dhaka City which is 306 sq km. Now this city has turned into a hell. What the IDF forces are doing is breaking all imagination regarding barbarism. Ukrain and Russian have been engaged in war since 24 February 2022, but we never saw so barbaric aggression between them that we are noticing every day by IDF. This long standing besieged Gaza city is not a safe place for the citizen.Under the pretax of destroying command center of Hamas, Israeli Forces have assaulted AlShifa Hospital with heavy tanks and artilleries where more than 7000 civilian took shelter from the bombardment. Israeli forces have repeatedly said that there is the Hamas headquarters and command centre underneath the hospital. But they could not prove it. It has already been proved that all of the pictures that they have published from the complex have been stolen from nets and the Internet. But what the IDF is doing in the hospital is jolting the nerve of the world. Israeli Forces destroyed water supply system, blocked all food and medicine access. There is no water to sip, the basic hygiene of the people going to the toilet is a challenge.Food and drinking water haven't come to the hospital since 11th November. Most of the patients on ventilators at AlShifa Hospital have died, said the head of the hospital's burn unit. It seems Israel is carrying out assault against humanity. Pregnant women are moaning in pain on the floor. Unidentified newborn babies in incubator are dying gradually without food and oxygen.A total of 200 innocent people including 36 children were given mass graves atAlShifa Hospital alone. This is a war against humanity. Israel's aim is to eliminate Hamas, but in reality, innocent people are being massacred.The AlShifa Hospital scenario is not an isolated incident; the entirety of Gaza now resembles a continuous AlShifa Hospital. Attacks spare no refuge, targeting sheltered schools, hospitals, and even gatherings in open areas. Compliance with international laws of war seems nonexistent. Instead of achieving significant success against Hamas, the assault appears to be disproportionately affecting unarmed women and children.The besieged Gaza Strip witnesses approximately 180 women giving birth daily, but the shelling of ambulances prevents pregnant women from reaching hospitals, forcing them to endure labor pains without proper medical assistance. Operations theaters are closed, compounds lie in ruins from bombardment, and lactating women struggle to obtain sufficient food.Immediate international intervention, empathy, and concerted efforts to bring an end to the violence is urgently needed. The indiscriminate attacks on civilians and essential infrastructure must cease, and a pathway to peace, justice, and humanitarian relief must prevail for the people of Gaza. The world cannot turn a blind eye to this unfolding tragedy; it demands collective action to protect innocent lives and uphold the principles of humanity.The writer is a banker and columnist