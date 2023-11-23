Video
Two get life term in murder, drug cases

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondents

Separate courts on Tuesday sentenced two people to life-term imprisonment in different murder and drug cases in two districts- Sirajganj and Chapainawabganj.  

SIRAJGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a police constable to life-term imprisonment for killing his wife in Ullapara Upazila in 2020.

Sirajganj Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Mohammad Erfan Ullah handed down the verdict in presence of the convict.

The condemned convict is Monirul Islam, 30, hails from Char Kaliganj Village under Panchkroshi Union in the upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.

Additional Public Prosecutor of the court Advocate Waskarni Lockett confirmed the matter.

According to the case statement, after joining police in 2018, Monirul got married to Suravi Khatun, 22, from his neighbouring area. After marriage, he used to abuse his wife physically and mentally. Meanwhile, he developed an extramarital affair with another woman.

On August 27, 2020, Monirul took Suravi to his home from her father's house. The next day, locals spotted her body in a pond near the house.

Later on, police recovered the body from the scene.

Deceased Suravi's father Shafiqul Islam filed a case against four people including Monirul Islam, his brother Monnaf Hossain, and mother Moneka Begum with Ullapara Police Station (PS) in this connection.

After investigating the case, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court against Monirul Islam on January 13, 2021.

Following this, the court delivered the verdict on Tuesday after taking depositions of 23 witnesses.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a woman to life-term imprisonment in a drug case filed in 2020.

Senior District and Sessions Judge of Chapainawabganj Md Adeeb Ali handed down the verdict in the afternoon in presence of the convict.

The convicted woman is Asia alias Asma, 48, wife of Rezaul Karim, a resident of Chapai Maheshpur Village under Gobratala Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The court also fined her Tk 10,000, and in default, she has to suffer one more year jail.

According to the prosecution, police arrested Asma from her residence along with 70 grams of heroin in the evening on December 4, 2020.

On the same day, Sub-Inspector (SI) Utpal Kumar Sarkar filed a case against her with Chapainawabganj Sadar PS under the Narcotics Control Act.

Investigating officer of the case SI Obaidul Haque then submitted the charge-sheet against her to the court on January 9, 2021.

After hearing the witnesses, the court handed down the verdict on Tuesday afternoon.



