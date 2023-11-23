Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 November, 2023, 6:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two women found dead in Faridpur, Gaibandha

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondents

Two women were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Faridpur and Gaibandha, on Tuesday.

BHANGA, FARIDPUR: Police recovered the body of a woman from a beel in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Khodeja Begum, 55, a resident of Nurpur Village.

According to locals, some farmers spotted the body of the woman in a beel in Chhiladharchar Village under Bhanga Municipality in the morning and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: Police recovered the body of a housewife in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jhumur Sarker, 26, wife of Utpal Sarker, a resident of Habibullapur Village under Bongram Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Bimal Chandra Sarker of Belka Village under Shantiram Union in Sundarganj Upazila.

Police sources said locals saw the body of Jhumur in Habibullapur Village at around 9 am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family members claimed that she might have been murdered.

Sadullapur PS OC Mahbub Alam Rana confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind the death of Jhumur Sarker would be known after getting the autopsy report.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Two get life term in murder, drug cases
Two women found dead in Faridpur, Gaibandha
Man electrocuted at Nandail
Tourism business faces loss in Meherpur
Obituary
Man arrested with firearms in Patuakhali
Eight killed, 25 injured in road mishaps
Man ‘killed in blast while making bomb’ in Bhola


Latest News
WB to provide $1.1b to Bangladesh; 5 deals signed
75 BNP men jailed for 30 months’ in sabotage case filed 10yrs back
Female police killed, husband hurt being hit by bus
Two covered vans torched in Gazipur
Nomination in Rangpur, Rajshahi divisions finalised, some MPs dropped
Man sentenced to death for killing wife, two children
Samuels given six-year ban for anti-corruption breach
Anti-Islam populist wins dramatic victory in Netherlands election
BNP calls fresh blockade for Sunday, Monday
DMP arrests 23 in anti-drug drives
Most Read News
Bangladesh sticks Lebanon 1-1
Ashiyan City gets SC nod to carry on housing project
Attack on CJ residence: Fakhrul denied bail
Jute-laden truck torched in Rajbari
Recognize education as basic right in our constitution
BNP leader Habib jailed for 5 months for contempt of court
Verdict in graft case against Mirza Abbas on Nov 30
Derailment snaps train communication of capital with northern parts
Israel, Hamas agree deal for 4-day truce
Train set on fire in Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft