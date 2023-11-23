Two women found dead in Faridpur, Gaibandha

Two women were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Faridpur and Gaibandha, on Tuesday.BHANGA, FARIDPUR: Police recovered the body of a woman from a beel in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.The deceased was identified as Khodeja Begum, 55, a resident of Nurpur Village.According to locals, some farmers spotted the body of the woman in a beel in Chhiladharchar Village under Bhanga Municipality in the morning and informed police.On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: Police recovered the body of a housewife in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.The deceased was identified as Jhumur Sarker, 26, wife of Utpal Sarker, a resident of Habibullapur Village under Bongram Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Bimal Chandra Sarker of Belka Village under Shantiram Union in Sundarganj Upazila.Police sources said locals saw the body of Jhumur in Habibullapur Village at around 9 am and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The deceased's family members claimed that she might have been murdered.Sadullapur PS OC Mahbub Alam Rana confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind the death of Jhumur Sarker would be known after getting the autopsy report.