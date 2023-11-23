Video
Thursday, 23 November, 2023
Home Countryside

Man electrocuted at Nandail

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH, Nov 22: A fisherman was electrocuted in Nandail Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The incident took place in Mishripur Village under Chandipasha Union of the upazila at around 12 pm.

The deceased was identified as Md Khokon Sarker, 50, son of late Mia Monsur Ahmed of the area.

Liton Sarker, younger brother of the deceased, said that Khokon Sarker came in contact with live electricity while switching on an electric water pump to irrigate his fish farm in the area at noon, which left him dead on the spot. Local Union Parishad Member Azizul Haque confirmed the incident.




