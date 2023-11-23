Video
Home Countryside

Tourism business faces loss in Meherpur

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondent

MEHERPUR, Nov 22: The tourism businesses comprising residential hotels and restaurants have come to a standstill in the district due to lack of usual tourists.

According to field sources, there has been a shortage of tourists in Mujibnagar, Amjhupi Neelkuthi, and Bhatpara Neelkuthi in the district. Locals said, tourism spots are not much attractive to attract tourists.

This situation has been prevailing in the tourism sector of Meherpur for decades. Tourists are not coming to  Mujibnagar and other  areas.

Hundreds of marginal tourism business operators have closed their makeshift shops.  Small operators said, tourists are not coming because there is no innovation in the tourism sector. Their businesses have collapsed. Monthly salaries of the employees are about to stop. Two private mini-parks and zoos, such as 'Ananya' and 'Manorama' have been developed in Mujibnagar tourist spot.

Hasanuzzaman Laltu, owner of 'Ananya' Park, said, Mujibnagar has become empty of tourists. In the absence of tourists, the salary of the zoo staff may be kept due, but the food needs of the animals have to be met by borrowing, he added.

Amjhupi and Bhatpara Neelkuthi stand as witnesses of British indigo cultivation and torture to farmers. There is nothing visible to attract tourists in these places. Nothing has been built there except old houses and mango orchards. Traders  said, Nagordola, boat, and artificial caves are in a state of inactivity.

Few years back, Bhatpara indigo house would host various seminars and entertainment programmes  along with tourists.
 
A visit in the last week to the Bhatpara indigo house found  some local young men and women roaming. When asked about tourists, they replied, there is nothing to see but the name only where the privately owned tourist centres that have been built recently.

Tourist spots of Meherpur  have huge land occupied by bushes.

Deputy Commissioner Shamim Hashan said,  a project of Tk 570 crore will be implemented soon based on Mujibnagar. If that happens, Mujibnagar will become an attractive panoramic tourist spot in Khulna Division, he added.



