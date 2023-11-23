Obituary
PIROJPUR, Nov 22: Mamun Bin Sattar, former organizing secretary of the central committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League and a resident of Mathbaria Upazila in the district, died at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday morning. He was 29. He had been suffering from cancer.
His first Namaz-e-Janaza was held on the Dhaka University Central Mosque premises. After his second Namaz-e-Janaza, he was buried at his family graveyard in Mithakhali Village of Mathbaria Upazila.
