Man arrested with firearms in Patuakhali

PATUAKHALI, Nov 22: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with a pistol, one revolver, one shotgun and 42 rounds of ammunition from the district town early Tuesday.The arrested man is Moniruzzaman Munna, 44, an alleged thief of the area, said Superintendent of Police (SP) in Patuakhali Saidul Islam in a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.Munna stole a large amount of goods including a licensed pistol and a shotgun, and kept those in the house of a customs official AKM Kabir Uddin at Arambagh in the town, said the SP.Later on, the customs official made a complaint with Patuakhali Sadar Police Station (PS) and following the complaint, police arrested Munna red-handed along with the stolen goods.A case was filed with Patuakhali Sadar PS against him and legal action would be taken in this regard, the SP added.