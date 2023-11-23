Eight killed, 25 injured in road mishaps

Eight people have been killed and at least 25 others injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Bogura, Sirajganj, Gopalganj, Sherpur, Bagerhat, Munshiganj and Rajshahi, in four days.NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed after being hit by a truck on the Bogura-Natore highway in Nandigram Upazila of the district early Wednesday.The accident took place in Katham Quality Feed factory area on the highway under the upazila at around 5:30 am.The deceased was identified as Ahsan Habib, 45, son of Anisur Rahman, a resident of Ranbir Ghatpara area under Sherpur Upazila in the district.According to locals, Ahsan was going to Bogura from Nandigram riding on his CNG-run auto-rickshaw at early hours. On the way, when he reached Katham Quality Feed factory area, a speedy truck rammed the auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction, which left him critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Ahsan Habib dead.Being informed, police recovered the body.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kundarhat Highway Police Station (PS) Abbas Ali confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.SIRAJGANJ: Two people including a child were killed and two others injured after a private car hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Monday.The accident took place on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara highway in Naimui Bazar area of the upazila in the evening.The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.Hatikumrul Highway PS Sergeant Dulal Uddin said a Natore-bound private car hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Naimui Bazar area on the highway in the evening, leaving four people critically injured.Later on, two of the injured died on the way to a hospital.Legal steps would be taken in this regard, the sergeant added.GOPALGANJ: A man was killed and his wife and daughter were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.The accident took place in Chechaniakandi area on the Dhaka-Khulna highway of the upazila at around 5:30 pm.The deceased was identified as Jashim Molla, 30, a resident of Ghoshgati area in the upazila.The injured persons are: Afsana Begum, 22, wife of the deceased, and their daughter Ria Moni, 4.According to local and Gopalganj Fire Service Station sources, Jashim along with his wife and minor daughter was going to his father-in-law's house at Ulpur from Ghoshgati area in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle. On the way, speedy truck coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle in Chechaniakandi area on the Dhaka-Khulna highway, which left Jashim dead on the spot and his wife and daughter seriously injured.The injured were rescued and taken to Gopalganj General Hospital.However, police seized the killer truck, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.Gopalganj Fire Service Station Officer Rajib Hossain confirmed the incident.SHERPUR: An engineer was killed after being crushed by a truck in the district town on Monday morning.The accident took place in Nabinagar area of the district town on the Sherpur-Dhaka regional highway at around 7:30 am.Deceased Bulbul, 55, hailed from Dinajpur District, was an assistant engineer in Ilyach Construction Firm in Sherpur. He used to live in a rented house in Madhavpur area of the district town.According to police and local sources, Bulbul was going towards Nakla from Sherpur riding on a motorcycle at around 7:30 am. On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction ran over him in Nabinagar area. He died on the spot.On information, the police recovered the body and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, the law enforcers have seized the truck, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.Sherpur Sadar PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.BAGERHAT: A young man was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a truck on the Bagerhat-Pirojpur regional highway in Mongla Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The deceased was identified as Sheikh Kajol, 28, son of Sattar Sheikh, a resident of Kolabaria Bishnupur area under the upazila.Quoting locals, Kachua PS OC Md Mohsin Hossain said a speedy bus of 'Hamim Paribahan' rammed the youth when he was going to his office in the morning riding on a motorcycle, which left him dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body.The law enforcers, however, seized the truck, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.Necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.MUNSHIGANJ: A man was killed and at least 20 others were injured after a bus lost control and fell into a roadside ditch on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Gazaria Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The deceased was identified as Abdur Rob, 65.Gazaria Highway Police In-Charge Humayun Kabir said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Jainpur Paribahan' lost control over its steering and fell into a roadside ditch at around 8:30 am, which left one passengers of the bus killed on the spot and at least 20 others injured.Being informed, police recovered the body, the police official added.The injured were rescued and taken to Gazaria Health Complex, from where some of them shifted to Dhaka in critical condition, said Gazaria Upazila Fire Service Station Officer Rifat Mallik.RAJSHAHI: A university student was killed and another injured in a road accident in the city on Sunday night.The accident took place in Second B area under Rajpara PS of the city at around 11 pm.The deceased was identified as Md Fariduzzaman, 21, son of police constable Durul Huda of Boalia Model PS area in the city. He was an honours first year student of Department of English at a private university in Rajshahi.Quoting locals, Rajpara PS OC Rafiqul Haque said Fariduzzaman along with his one friend was heading towards Simla Parka from the BGB Garden along the Padma River in the city at night riding by a motorcycle. On the way, the motorcycle hit hard a railing of the footpath after losing its control over the steering in Second B area under Rajpara PS of the city at around 11 pm. Both the motorcyclists fell on the road and were injured at that time.Later on, Fariduzzaman succumbed to his injuries.Being informed, police recovered the body.However, necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.