Man ‘killed in blast while making bomb’ in Bhola

BHOLA, Nov 22: A man was killed and two others were injured in a blast reportedly while making bomb at a house in Lalmohan Upazila of the district early Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Monir Boyati, a resident of Batirkhal area under Dholigouranagar Union in the upazila.Quoting locals, police said a bomb went off inside a room of a house at around 3 am when they were making bomb there, which left the trio critically injured.The injured were then rescued and taken to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Bhola Sadar Hospital for better treatment. Later on, Monir succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.The two injured were being shifted to Dhaka as their condition deteriorated further.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Mahabubul Alam said on information, police visited the area and collected evidences from the scene.However, filing of a case with the PS is underway in this regard, the OC added.