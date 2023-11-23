Video
Home Countryside

'Imams' role crucial to building peaceful society'

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Our Correspondent

‘Imams’ role crucial to building peaceful society’

‘Imams’ role crucial to building peaceful society’

GAIBANDHA, Nov 22: Speakers at a function here on Wednesday said, the role of Imams is very crucial to build peaceful society and help the government reach the country towards desired development.

"As the Imams are now still respected person in the society and everyone listens to and evaluates them, they can play significant role to attain the cherished goals. As the Imams  have the scope to brief the Musullis before reciting Khutba on Jumma prayer, the Musullis may be motivated and lead their peaceful life shunning destructive activities", they also said.

They made the comments while they were addressing a workshop on the prevention of women and child abuse, dowry and human trafficking, and distribution of cheques and certificates were distributed to the best Imams and farmers at the auditorium of Sadar Upazila mosque in the town here on Wednesday noon.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-ADC (General) Abdul Awal addressed the function as the chief guest on behalf of Deputy Commissioner Kazi Nahid Rasul and Deputy Director (DD) of Department of Women Affairs Nargis Jahan spoke at the event as the special guest while DD of Islamic Foundation Bangladesh here Md Mirajul Islam presided over the function.

The speakers, in their speech, underscored the need for involving the Imams in social activities side by side with their professional activity to build happy, prosperous and non-violent society.

Later, cheques and certificates were distributed to the best Imams and farmers at the function.




