Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 November, 2023, 6:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'Odd scheduling': India series puts dampener on Australia celebrations

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

SYDNEY, NOV 22: Australia's World Cup winners have been denied a full-scale heroes' welcome home by a packed cricket schedule that sees them face India on Thursday at the start of a Twenty20 series, four days after meeting in the one-day final.

The stunning six-wicket victory on Sunday, against previously unbeaten India in front of nearly 100,000 partisan fans in Ahmedabad, saw Australia lift the ODI World Cup for the sixth time.

But celebrations had to be scaled back by the demands of the international cricket calendar.

Seven members of the triumphant ODI squad will remain for the five-match T20 series including Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Travis Head, who scored a century in the final.

That meant a low-key return for the rest of the one-day squad as they flew home in dribs and drabs, with smiling skipper Pat Cummins among those landing in Australia on Wednesday.

It was a far cry from some of the raucous ticker-tape parades enjoyed by victorious Australian cricket teams of yesteryear.

"We've all split off our own different ways, there's T20s coming up, some guys are on aeroplanes at the moment getting home as well," wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey told reporters on arrival home in Adelaide.

He added: "It's probably pretty odd scheduling now that you look at it, to win a World Cup and a few days later you're playing again."

India have named an almost completely different squad for the series, which starts in Visakhapatnam and then goes to four different venues, concluding in Bengaluru on December 3.

Suryakumar Yadav will captain for the first time, in the absence of Rohit Sharma, and is one of only three players retained from India's World Cup squad.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was much less diplomatic than Carey about the prospect of India and Australia meeting again so soon.

After Australia's veteran opener David Warner withdrew from the series on Tuesday, Vaughan wrote on social media: "As all the players who won the World Cup should.

"They should have been pulled out to allow them time to recover but importantly get back to Oz to enjoy the celebrations."

Vaughan, who is now a high-profile pundit, was even more forthright last week, calling the series "complete greed and overkill".

"Why can't we allow players the chance to have a moment's rest after a WC or whoever wins the chance to celebrate properly for a couple of weeks," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The World Cup trophy has remained in India and will not be reunited with captain Cummins -- who has this year also guided Australia to win the World Test Championship and retain the Ashes -- until next week, The Age newspaper said.     �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Argentina defeat Brazil 1-0 in 2026 World Cup qualifier
Germany's woes continue against Austria
Croatia secure Euro 2024 ticket, France held by Greece
'Odd scheduling': India series puts dampener on Australia celebrations
Azerbaijan Sports Minister calls on Russel
Army Chief inaugurates FIG meeting
Two uncapped players in West Indies squad to face England
Blackcaps in Sylhet to play Test series starter


Latest News
WB to provide $1.1b to Bangladesh; 5 deals signed
75 BNP men jailed for 30 months’ in sabotage case filed 10yrs back
Female police killed, husband hurt being hit by bus
Two covered vans torched in Gazipur
Nomination in Rangpur, Rajshahi divisions finalised, some MPs dropped
Man sentenced to death for killing wife, two children
Samuels given six-year ban for anti-corruption breach
Anti-Islam populist wins dramatic victory in Netherlands election
BNP calls fresh blockade for Sunday, Monday
DMP arrests 23 in anti-drug drives
Most Read News
Bangladesh sticks Lebanon 1-1
Ashiyan City gets SC nod to carry on housing project
Attack on CJ residence: Fakhrul denied bail
Jute-laden truck torched in Rajbari
Recognize education as basic right in our constitution
BNP leader Habib jailed for 5 months for contempt of court
Verdict in graft case against Mirza Abbas on Nov 30
Derailment snaps train communication of capital with northern parts
Israel, Hamas agree deal for 4-day truce
Train set on fire in Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft