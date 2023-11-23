Video
Azerbaijan Sports Minister calls on Russel

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Azerbaijan Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov paid a courtesy call on State Minister for Youth and Sports Md. Zahid Ahsan Russel.

The meeting was held on Wednesday at the secretariat office in the city, said a press release.

During the meeting, Youth and Sports Secretary Dr. Mohiuddin Ahmed, senior officials of the ministry and Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation's president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed were present. The State Minister thanked the Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov for visiting Bangladesh.

Russel said Bangladesh is currently enjoying the benefits of demographic dividend. One-third people of the country is youth to whom the government is providing timely various trainings with the aim of transforming them into skilled manpower. Bangladesh has close ties with Azerbaijan in religious, cultural, sports and other fields.

The State Minister also suggested that youth experience exchange programs can be adopted to promote the skills development, leadership development and voluntary activities and cultural activities among the youth of the two countries to reach a higher level of friendship between the two countries.

Azerbaijan Youth and Sports Minister also welcomed this proposal saying that the government of Azerbaijan is sincere to work together with Bangladesh for the development of youth and sports.

He said that Azerbaijan team is very strong in chess and gymnastics. The players are provided with advanced training along with advanced infrastructural facilities.

For the development of these sports and other sports with Bangladesh, the government of Azerbaijan is interested in implementing short and long-term experience exchange and training programs of experienced coaches, officials and players between the two countries.

The Azerbaijan Youth and Sports Minister said both the friendly countries will be benefited through on the basis of mutual partnership.     �BSS




