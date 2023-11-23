Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 November, 2023, 6:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Army Chief inaugurates FIG meeting

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) President and Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed officially inaugurated the executive committee meeting of International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) at a city hotel on Wednesday.

FIG President Morinari Watanabe of Japan gave a welcome speech on the occasion, organized by Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation (BGF) and thanked the Army Chief in his brief speech.

The FIG president also appreciated the hosts Gymnastics Federation by saying that the development of Bangladesh in the field of sports is remarkable.

The FIG president expressed his optimism that Bangladesh would become a 'Golden Bangla' in the field of sports by achieving enviable success.

Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, the Army Chief and BOA president thanked the FIG for choosing Bangladesh to host this important meeting of the FIG executive committee.

He said Bangladesh's success today has been achieved only through the bloody struggle for independence and it was possible only for its architect Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Army Chief said, "Our current Prime Minister Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina shrewdly has been executing the dream of the Father of the Nation. As she has put faith on me, it's possible to contribute to the country's sports as BOA president, other than performing the duties of Army Chief."

The army chief also said that organizing this FIG executive committee meeting in Bangladesh is important for 'our sports arena.' He wished every success of the landmark meeting of the FIG executive committee and also lauded the BGF for its flawless organization.

Later, he exchanged pleasantries with the members of the FIG executive committee.

BGF president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun welcomed the Army Chief when he arrived at the meeting. FIG President Morinari Watanabe escorted the chief guest to the meeting room.     �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Argentina defeat Brazil 1-0 in 2026 World Cup qualifier
Germany's woes continue against Austria
Croatia secure Euro 2024 ticket, France held by Greece
'Odd scheduling': India series puts dampener on Australia celebrations
Azerbaijan Sports Minister calls on Russel
Army Chief inaugurates FIG meeting
Two uncapped players in West Indies squad to face England
Blackcaps in Sylhet to play Test series starter


Latest News
WB to provide $1.1b to Bangladesh; 5 deals signed
75 BNP men jailed for 30 months’ in sabotage case filed 10yrs back
Female police killed, husband hurt being hit by bus
Two covered vans torched in Gazipur
Nomination in Rangpur, Rajshahi divisions finalised, some MPs dropped
Man sentenced to death for killing wife, two children
Samuels given six-year ban for anti-corruption breach
Anti-Islam populist wins dramatic victory in Netherlands election
BNP calls fresh blockade for Sunday, Monday
DMP arrests 23 in anti-drug drives
Most Read News
Bangladesh sticks Lebanon 1-1
Ashiyan City gets SC nod to carry on housing project
Attack on CJ residence: Fakhrul denied bail
Jute-laden truck torched in Rajbari
Recognize education as basic right in our constitution
BNP leader Habib jailed for 5 months for contempt of court
Verdict in graft case against Mirza Abbas on Nov 30
Derailment snaps train communication of capital with northern parts
Israel, Hamas agree deal for 4-day truce
Train set on fire in Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft