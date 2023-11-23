Army Chief inaugurates FIG meeting

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) President and Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed officially inaugurated the executive committee meeting of International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) at a city hotel on Wednesday.FIG President Morinari Watanabe of Japan gave a welcome speech on the occasion, organized by Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation (BGF) and thanked the Army Chief in his brief speech.The FIG president also appreciated the hosts Gymnastics Federation by saying that the development of Bangladesh in the field of sports is remarkable.The FIG president expressed his optimism that Bangladesh would become a 'Golden Bangla' in the field of sports by achieving enviable success.Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, the Army Chief and BOA president thanked the FIG for choosing Bangladesh to host this important meeting of the FIG executive committee.He said Bangladesh's success today has been achieved only through the bloody struggle for independence and it was possible only for its architect Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.The Army Chief said, "Our current Prime Minister Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina shrewdly has been executing the dream of the Father of the Nation. As she has put faith on me, it's possible to contribute to the country's sports as BOA president, other than performing the duties of Army Chief."The army chief also said that organizing this FIG executive committee meeting in Bangladesh is important for 'our sports arena.' He wished every success of the landmark meeting of the FIG executive committee and also lauded the BGF for its flawless organization.Later, he exchanged pleasantries with the members of the FIG executive committee.BGF president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun welcomed the Army Chief when he arrived at the meeting. FIG President Morinari Watanabe escorted the chief guest to the meeting room. �BSS