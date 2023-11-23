Video
latest
Home Sports

New Zealand tour of Bangladesh 2023

Blackcaps in Sylhet to play Test series starter

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Sports Reporter

New Zealand national cricket arrived in Bangladesh on Wednesday night to play a two-match Test series, which is the part of the ICC Test Championship.

A 14-member troop arrived in Dhaka from Dubai, players of which were in India to play World Cup. Three others arrived from New Zealand directly.

The guests stayed the night in the capital and took another flight for Sylhet, where first Test is scheduled to be held between November 28 and December 1.

Blackcaps were originally scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on November 17 and were scheduled to play a two-day warm-up match before the international action which they opted to cancel because of busy cricketing schedule.

New Zealand last played Tests in and against Bangladesh in 2013. The two-match series ended winless draw. By those 10 years, the Kiwis played T20i World Cup in Bangladesh in 2014 also played a T20i series in 2021 before the ODI series they played in Bangladesh this year before the World Cup.

Visitors are going to miss the service of their pacemen Matt Henry, who is ruled out of the series for injury and has been replaced by Neil Wagner while Bangladesh are going to miss a bunch of important cogs including Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed and Liton Das. Shakib and Taskin are ruled out for injury while Liton opted away to stay beside his family while Tamim's return is yet to decide.

The second and final Test of the series will be starting in Dhaka on December 6. By this series both hosts and guest will start their new cycle of the ICC Test Championship.




