Remittance thru hundi helping criminal activities: Bangladesh Bank Governor

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Correspondent

Those non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) transfer remittances to their close ones using unofficial channels are encouraging crimes, criminal activities. Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder said.

The families of a remitter receive a part of the launderers' illegal earnings through such practices, the governor added.
"This means you are unknowingly helping a criminal activity.
In one hand in which dollars and such other currencies are not coming to the country and on the other, you are encouraging crime," said the governor.

He made the observation on Tuesday evening while opening "Sonali Bank Mobile App' as chief guest organised by the state-owned Sonali Bank at a city hotel.

The governor also said the government has been implementing wide ranging initiatives to facilitate the transfer of NRB's hard-earned money in Bangladesh through formal channels. Sonali Bank's new mobile app is one of such initiatives, he said.

Sonali Bank PLC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim presided over the programme while Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary of the Financial Institution Division, and Dr. Md. Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary of the Finance Division attended the programme as special guests. Sonali Bank Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui virtually joined the programme.

Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder said a smart economy entailing a cashless society is one of the prerequisites for building a smart Bangladesh.

Highlighting digital transformation in banking sector, he said after five years, no customers may need to visit branches in person and the banks should take preparations keeping this in mind.

Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah said smart banking services are required to help expedite the country's vision to be a developed nation by 2041.

Khairuzzaman Mozumder said the new app will help NRBs to participate in the recently introduced universal pension scheme in the country.

"Around 16,000 registration for pension scheme have been done so far, however overseas Bangladeshis participation remains limited," he said.

The digital fund transfer facility directly to pension funds will help in this regard. Afzal Karim said by using the app, remitters can now send money anytime from anywhere allowing them more time.

This has been a significant milestone for building smart Bangladesh; he said adding that it will also help promote cashless banking.





