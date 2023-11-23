BA Express USA elects Helal Ahmed Chy as Chairman

Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, an Independent Director of Bank Asia Ltd, has recently been elected as the Chairman of BA Express USA Inc, a fully owned subsidiary of the bank, says a press release.Chowdhury is a veteran banker with more than four and a half decades of banking experience. He started his career at Pubali Bank in 1977 as a class-I officer through the Superior Service Examination and was promoted in course to MD and CEO (2006-2014) of the same bank.Under his leadership, Pubali Bank transformed into an institutional role model of government turned private commercial bank and won the prestigious award "Best Financial Institution" given by DHL and The Daily Star in 2009.He is an M.A. and a Diplomaed Associate of IBB. Chowdhury is a former supernumerary professor at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM), also a board member and vice chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB), and a board member of BIBM. He is a general body member of PKSF and a member of the ICC Bangladesh Banking Commission.