FBCCI seeks extension of tax return submission deadline till Dec 31

The FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam has sent a letter to the NBR for one month extension of filing income tax returns till December 31which is due to end on November 30.He cited political situation ahead of elections and late publication of income tax circulars in line with the new Income Tax Act 2023, as the reason behind the requestThe letter cites lack of preparations of many individuals to file income tax returns in line with new income tax law as another reason for request to delay the fling. So the FBCCI seeks one-month extension of tax return submission deadline.The Dhaka Taxes Bar Association (DTBA) sent a letter requesting extension for two months signed by its general secretary Md Towhid Uzzaman Khan Dipu on 10 November, citing similar reasons.