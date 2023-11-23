Political crisis, labour, HR issues to significantly affect economy: PRI

The ongoing political crisis, foreign powers' interest in upcoming national election, and labour and human rights issues are deepening the economic uncertainty in the country, Policy Research Institute (PRI) of Bangladesh said on Tuesday.It said political unrest poses a substantial risk to business and economic activities and would diminish revenue collection. So NBR should strategically plan revenue initiatives, accounting for potential political risk on revenue collection."Apart from economic challenges, there are non-economic issues for the government to significantly impact the economic outcomes," PRI Executive Director Ahsan H Mansur said at a press briefing at PRI office in the city.PRI Research Director MA Razzaque said macroeconomic situation had become unstable after sustaining a period of stability. "For the first time, political uncertainty added to macroeconomic instability," he said.Mansur said foreign powers interest in election this year is present in Bangladesh at different levels. He also opined that the government should not neglect to resolve labour issues which have become important this time to hurt export, especially garment export, he said. "Now it has become an issue."Critical discussion at various levels on human issues also must be responded; he said adding many opposition leaders were now in jail exacerbating the issue. "So, we have a number of non-economic challenges apart from economic challenges," Mansur mentioned.PRI arranged the briefing to share its observations on the country's performance in the light of the IMF condition on the $4.7-billion loan it gave to the nation earlier this year. The economy is at a crossroads, he said.Inflation has been persistently high which was at 9 percent in fiscal 2022-23 ending in June crossing 5.6 percent target. In the current fiscal year, it will be tough to keep it within limit,"Similarly, the country is also struggling with foreign exchange reserves. Though several measures were taken to curb it these were not adequate,.." PRI said.He said unofficial exchange rates were observed in interbank trade amid dollar crisis adding unified rate is not working. As a result, banks are preparing wrong data. "The financial sector data is being corrupted through this," he said."This is unacceptable, he said adding exchange rate should be adjusted after elections," and suggested that the central bank implement a market-driven exchange rate after that.The PRI said maintaining foreign reserves as per IMF's conditions would prove difficult in the coming months as well as achieving revenue target set by the lender would be tough.Mansur said IMF has significantly downward revised the target for reserves at $17.5 billion at the end December and $19.5 at the end of June, 2024."This is a modest target. But the economy will not be on right track if politics is not on the right path," he said.Mansur suggested a number of policy measures in financial sector, foreign exchange market and in terms of revenue collection to attain the IMF's targets.These recommendations are critical for ensuring macroeconomic stability, he said. The government must deliver," he said, conceding that it would be tough, particularly in the banking sector where influential beneficiaries will resist.Resistance against reforms and automation will also come from vested quarters to keep the status quo, he said. "So, there is a formidable challenge," Mansur said, adding that the government will need to tighten the monetary policy to stabilise foreign exchange rate.