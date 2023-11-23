23 banks asked to immediately deposit dollars into ERQ accounts

The central bank has directed 23 banks to promptly convert 50 percent of their dollars in hand to deposit in Exporters' Retention Quota (ERQ) accounts citing non-compliance with its directive issued two months ago.Earlier in September, the central bank mandated the immediate encashment of 50 percent of the outstanding amount in the ERQ accounts in accordance with the prevailing exchange rate.According to a central bank official, 34 banks have complied with the instructions and encashed the required amount. However, there are instances where some banks have only encashed 20-40 percent of their dollar into ERQ accounts. All banks are now under directive to encash the remaining amount swiftly.A senior official of a garment exporters' association pointed out that banks are currently offering rates up to Tk118-119 for buying remittance dollars, which had reached Tk124 a few days ago.He said, "This contrasts with the dollar rate of exporters' export proceeds, which stands at Tk110.50. The same rate is applied for encashing dollars from ERQ accounts.When importing industrial raw materials, we are compelled to purchase dollars at Tk120-121. This results in a loss of at least Tk10-11 per dollar."Officials of some affected banks said that some exporters are expressing objections to encashing dollars from their ERQ accounts due to the unfavourable exchange rate.Implementing any decision should prioritise the interests of bank's regular customers, they said. Due to these reasons, the indicated portion of the ERQ account cannot be encashed, they explained.As of September 21, ERQ accounts in the country's banks held a total of $639 million, of which $320 million is supposed to be encashed.Managing director of a leading private bank said, "Since the onset of dollar crisis, we have been incurring an average daily expense of $150-200 million to finance import LCs.Encashing a portion of ERQ account has had a negligible impact on the liquidity of the country's foreign exchange market."Moreover, reduction in dollar deposit limit in ERQ accounts by the central bank has curtailed exporters' ability to deposit large sums of dollars."A senior official of the central bank said, according to foreign exchange guideline made by the central bank, merchandise exporters were entitled to a foreign exchange retention quota of 60 percent of repatriated fund Free on board (FoB) value of their exports. Service exporters may retain 60 percent of their repatriated export receipts in ERQ accounts.However, for exports of goods with a high import content (low domestic value-added), such as POL products, including naphtha, furnace oil, and bitumen, readymade garments made from imported fabrics, electronic goods, etc, the retention quota is 15 percent of the repatriated FoB value.Exporters of software, data entry, processing, and other ICT-related services may retain 70 percent of their repatriated net export earnings in foreign exchange in ERQ accounts.